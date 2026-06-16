Twins' Hendry Mendez: Shelved with shoulder impingement

Triple-A St. Paul placed Mendez on its 7-day injured list Saturday due to a left shoulder impingement, Theodore Tollefson of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

After opening the season at Double-A Wichita, Mendez earned a promotion to Triple-A in early May and has continued mashing, producing a .321/.431/.468 slash line with four home runs and three stolen bases in 130 plate appearances for St. Paul. Assuming Mendez is able to move past the shoulder issue quickly, he'll have a shot at making his MLB debut at some point in the second half of the season.