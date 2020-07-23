Bailey is expected to begin the season as the fifth starter and make his debut in Minnesota's first home series against the Cardinals that begins Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He gave up four runs on three home runs in three innings in an exhibition game Wednesday against the Cubs.

It's not clear which game in the St. Louis series he will start since the Twins are waiting to see when Jake Odorizzi can return from a sore back. Bailey didn't look sharp Wednesday, but he did have three strikeouts (though also two walks). The 33-year-old rebounded from a four-season stretch in which he struggled to a 6.25 ERA to post a passable 4.57 ERA in 31 starts for the Royals and Athletics last season. However, he improved last year after joining Oakland from Kansas City and had a 4.30 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 68:15 K:BB over his final 73.1 innings.