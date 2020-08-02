The Twins placed Bailey on the injured list Sunday with right biceps tendinitis, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Initially lined up to start Sunday's series finale against the Indians, Bailey was pushed back a day in the pitching schedule for what was believed to be rest purposes, but his move to the injured list suggests otherwise. As a result of Bailey's shutdown, Randy Dobnak is expected to stick around in the rotation for at least another turn, while Jake Odorizzi (back) will likely be activated from the 10-day IL later this week to fill the vacated starting spot.