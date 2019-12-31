Play

Bailey signed a one-year, major-league deal with the Twins on Tuesday.

Bailey will receive $7 million on a one-year deal, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The 33-year-old rebounded from a four-season stretch in which he struggled to a 6.25 ERA to post a passable 4.57 ERA in 31 starts for the Royals and Athletics last season. His 21.4 percent strikeout rate was slightly worse than league average, while his 7.6 percent walk rate was slightly better. He's not much more than a backend starter at this point in his career, and he may not even be that if he slides back to his previous form, but the Twins have a need for an innings eater, especially with fellow new signing Rich Hill (elbow) not expected to pitch until June or July.

