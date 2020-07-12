Bailey threw 3.1 scoreless innings in a scrimmage Saturday and drew praise from the Twins coaching staff, MLB.com reports. "He was really locked in throwing the ball exactly the way you would want to throw the ball down in Fort Myers, [Fla.], and he's shown up here throwing the ball the exact same way," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Bailey is competing with Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe, Sean Poppen and Jhoulys Chacin for the final spot in the Minnesota rotation. It was thought he was a lock to make the rotation, but a recent report from Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com said that the fifth starter role is unsettled. Given Baldelli's praise Saturday, it would be a surprise if Bailey doesn't win the job.