Twins' Homer Bailey: Sharp in Twins debut
Bailey threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his first spring training outing in Friday's loss to Boston. "You look at what he did at the end of the season with Oakland, and talking with him - I don't want to give into all the secrets, so to speak, but I really think he's figured some things out," Twins pitching coach West Johnson told The Athletic.
Bailey turned his season around last year after joining Oakland from Kansas City and had a 4.30 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 68:15 K:BB over 73.1 frames. His strikeout rate improve to 21.4% from 15.2% in 2018, a jump which went hand in hand with a career-high usage rate on his splitter. Bailey used his split-fingered fastball more with Oakland and the Twins are encouraging him to focus on his new approach. Bailey will begin the season as the No. 4 starter in the rotation with Michael Pineda suspended until May and Rich Hill out until midseason as he recovers from elbow surgery.
