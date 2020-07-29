Bailey (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings Tuesday to pick up the win as the Twins downed the Cardinals 6-3. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander cruised through four innings before serving up a two-run shot to Tyler O'Neill in the fifth, but he held on to finish the frame and qualify for the win. Bailey tossed 80 pitches (46 strikes) and while it wasn't the most efficient outing, it was more than serviceable for a No. 5 starter. If he can continue to give the Twins quality innings, Bailey could have surprising fantasy value this season with one of the league's most dangerous offenses at his back.