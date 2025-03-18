The Twins reassigned Ynoa to minor-league camp Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ynoa made 31 appearances (24 starts) in the majors for Atlanta from 2019 through 2022, but he hasn't seen big-league action since while missing extensive time due to Tommy John surgery and a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old righty linked up with the Twins on a minor-league deal in December and has enjoyed good health in the spring, but his mediocre numbers in the Grapefruit League (5.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 4:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings) prevented him from making a serious run at an Opening Day roster spot. Ynoa worked one inning or less in each of his five spring appearances, perhaps signaling that the Twins intend to deploy him out of the bullpen at Triple-A St. Paul after he had mostly been used as a starter during his time in the Atlanta organization.