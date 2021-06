McMahon was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right elbow strain, TwinsDaily.com reports.

McMahon, a 2019 ninth-round draft pick, was traded to the Twins from the Nationals in a 2020 trade for Ryne Harper. McMahon was off to a decent start at Low-A with a 3.00 ERA and a 20:4 K:BB ratio in 30.2 innings, so hopefully this isn't a significant injury.