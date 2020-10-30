site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ian Gibaut: Claimed by Twins
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2020
1 min read
Gibaut was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Friday.
Gibaut has thrown 26.2 major-league innings for the Rays and Rangers across the last two seasons. He hasn't had much success, walking 15.4 percent of opposing batters en route to a 6.08 ERA. He'll presumably fill a low-leverage role in Minnesota unless his control improves.
