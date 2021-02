Hamilton cleared waivers Tuesday and will join the Twins as a non-roster invitee, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton has been a part of four different organizations dating back to last September, but he'll finally get to settle down in one spot for now, albeit not as a member of any team's 40-man roster. He'll have a tough time claiming an Opening Day roster spot but could join the team down the line if injuries open up a bullpen job.