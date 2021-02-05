Hamilton was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Friday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hamilton joins his fourth organization in the span of six months, having been designated for assignment by the White Sox late in the 2020 season and then passing through the Mariners' and Phillies' rosters before landing with the Twins. Nothing on his resume suggests he'll finally be able to settle down in Minnesota, as he's thrown just 12 innings at the highest level. His 4.50 ERA in those innings is unremarkable but acceptable, though his 9:7 K:BB isn't particularly encouraging.