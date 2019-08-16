Krol received a 50-game suspension for a second positive test of a drug of abuse, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Krol signed a minor-league deal with the Twins in mid-June after being let go by the Reds but will now see his season come to an early end. The 28-year-old will finish the Triple-A season with a 5.28 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 58:22 K:BB over 46 innings.

