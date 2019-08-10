Miller was traded from the Mariners to the Twins on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners are expected to receive cash considerations in return for Miller. He's spent 105 games this season with Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .272/.354/.453 with 11 home runs, 54 RBI and 29 stolen bases. There's certainly a chance Miller could reach the majors when September rolls around.