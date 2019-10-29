Twins' Ian Miller: Outrighted to Triple-A
Miller was outrighted off the 40-man roster, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Miller will report to Triple-A Rochester as a result. Miller was called up in September to add depth to the outfield and add speed as a pinch runner. He hit just .176 in 12 games. The Twins traded for Miller in September to add Triple-A depth. While he hit just .263 with a .774 between three clubs at Triple-A, he had 36 steals. His speed could make him relevant in most fantasy formats if he's able to win a reserve outfield role next spring.
