Vargas will start at second base and will bat seventh Sunday against the Royals.

Vargas will pick up his fourth start in five games, but three of those assignments came when Luis Arraez was sidelined with a knee injury. Arraez returned to the lineup Saturday and appears to just be getting a maintenance day in Sunday's series finale, so Vargas should return to a full-time bench role during the upcoming week. Vargas looks to at least inched ahead of Ehire Adrianza as the Twins' top infield reserve after going 5-for-11 with a triple, double, two RBI and two runs over the past three contests.