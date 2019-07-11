Twins' Ivan De Jesus: Joins Twins on MiLB deal
De Jesus agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
De Jesus was bought out of his independent league contract by the White Sox at the beginning of May, and he put together a .238/.347/.317 slash line over 22 contests before being issued his release. He'll aim for a better result with the Twins, and he'll report to Double-A Pensacola after putting pen to paper.
