Happ didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Cleveland after giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10 across six innings.

Happ bounced back from a couple of ugly outings and fanned a season-high 10, a figure that came a bit out of nowhere since his previous season-high mark for strikeouts was just four. That said, Happ has struggled badly of late and owns a 9.82 ERA in four appearances this month.