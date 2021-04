Happ (2-0) earned the win Wednesday at Cleveland after giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk across seven innings.

The veteran lefty's strikeout totals remain low, but he continued his fantastic start to the season Wednesday in Cleveland to record his second straight win. Happ has a 1.96 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 23 innings through four starts in 2021. He lines up to pitch against the Rangers early next week.