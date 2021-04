Happ (1-0) allowed a hit and two walks over 7.1 shutout innings Friday, striking out three batters and earning a win over the Pirates.

Happ was absolutely dominant Friday and carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before Jacob Stallings tagged him with a double. Both of his walks came in the second inning but he retired the next 17 consecutive batters. The 38-year-old lefty lowered his season ERA to 1.69 across 16 innings. Happ will take the mound in Cleveland next Wednesday.