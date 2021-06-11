Happ gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning two across five innings Thursday against the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Happ got off to a rough start and gave up three runs during the first innings, but he settled afterward -- even if he ended the outing allowing multiple homers for the second straight appearance. The veteran has given up at least one homer in five of his last six contests and has also allowed four or more runs five times during that stretch, so he's been struggling on the mound since mid-May. Happ's next start is scheduled for next week against the Mariners on the road.