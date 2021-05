Happ didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers. He tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while fanning three.

Happ has failed to complete six innings in three of his five starts this season, but he's managed to limit the damage so far. The veteran left-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his five outings and will look to keep things going in his next start, scheduled for next week on the road against the White Sox.