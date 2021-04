Happ allowed one run on three hits and three walks over four innings during Tuesday's extra-inning loss at Detroit. He had four strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The 38-year-old had some control issues as he required 89 pitches to record 12 outs, but he was still able to hold the Tigers to a single run. Happ will need to be more efficient to work deeper into games, and his next start lines up for Monday against the Red Sox.