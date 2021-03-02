Happ (illness) has cleared all COVID-19-related protocols and is scheduled to join the Twins for workouts Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Happ has been absent thus far from camp after testing positive for COVID-19 in February, but the veteran southpaw wasn't believed to be dealing with any serious symptoms as a result of the virus. That said, expect the Twins to take it slowly with Happ during the ramp-up process, with his Grapefruit League debut unlikely to come within the next week. With Opening Day still just under a month away, however, Happ should have sufficient time to build up to a starter's workload by the time his first turn in the rotation comes up during the regular season.