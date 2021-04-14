Happ allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox. He had three strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The 38-year-old started off with four scoreless frames but was pulled during the fifth inning with a runner on second base after surrendering a pair of runs. Happ has given up three runs on seven hits with a 7:4 K:BB across 8.2 innings through his first two starts of the season, and he lines up for a matchup with the Angels on Sunday.