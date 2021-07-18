Happ (5-5) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings, taking the loss versus Detroit on Sunday.

It was a little surprising to see Happ work so deep into a lopsided loss. The 11 hits he allowed were a season high, although he was able to limit the opposition to just the third walk he's issued across his last four starts. The southpaw has a 6.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 71:26 K:BB through 89.1 innings this season. He lines up to face the Angels during next weekend's series.