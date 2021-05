Happ (3-2) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings.

The veteran lefty served up a two-run homer to Salvador Perez during the third inning but otherwise kept Kansas City off the board. Happ has a 5.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB across 46.1 innings this season.