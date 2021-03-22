Happ gave up four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks over three innings in Sunday's spring training win over Baltimore. He threw 49 pitches as he hopes to ramp up to 75 pitches before Opening Day, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Happ looks on track to begin the regular season in the rotation, but Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told the Pioneer Press that the team may pair Happ with a long reliever in his first start or two if Happ isn't ready for his usual workload. Happ had a delayed start to spring training after missing the first week due to COVID-19.