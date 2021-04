Happ is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Happ had been in line to start Monday's series opener before the game was postponed due to safety concerns in Minnesota. The Twins appear set to push all members of their rotation back a day in the pitching schedule, so Happ will remain on track for a two-start week. He's expected to make his second turn Sunday on the road versus the Angels.