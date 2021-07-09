Happ (5-4) won Thursday's 5-3 game with Detroit, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Spinning his second quality start in three turns, Happ surrendered a two-run home run in the fourth and escaped a bases loaded jam in the sixth while permitting a single run. He departed down 3-2 after pitching a clean seventh, but Minnesota rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning to give the veteran left-hander the win. The outing was Happ's first of at least seven innings since April and the eight strikeouts represented his second-highest tally.