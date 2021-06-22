Happ didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Reds, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty needed 108 pitches (60 strikes) to record 14 outs, and Happ's line could have been worse if Luke Farrell hadn't gotten Eugenio Suarez to fly out with two men on to close out the fifth inning. Happ hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his last five trips to the mound, posting a 7.23 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 18:9 K:BB and ghastly 3.4 HR/9 over 23.2 innings during that stretch.