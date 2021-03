Happ threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout and two walks in his spring debut in Monday's loss to Atlanta. "I think he's in a very good place. I think he's lined up and is not too far behind to be ready when the season begins," manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Happ missed the first week of spring training after testing positive for COVID-19, but it sounds like he'll be ready to make his first turn in the rotation in April.