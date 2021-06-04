Happ allowed five earned runs on nine hits while striking out two across five innings in the loss to the Royals on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Happ's struggles with the long ball continue as he surrendered three bombs Thursday. Salvador Perez took him deep twice and Hunter Dozier added one of his own. Lucky for Happ, all three home runs were solo shots. The 38-year-old has a 5.61 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 51.1 innings. In addition, he is not a high-strikeout candidate, as he has a 6.5 K/9. On a good note, he didn't walk anyone for the first time this season.