Happ (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven over six innings as he earned the win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Happ earned his first win since May 29 and had his first quality since April 28. The 38-year-old southpaw allowed a leadoff homer to Rene Rivera in the third and another run on a base hit in the sixth but struck out the final two batters he faced. His seven punchouts were the most since he had 10 May 23. He still owns an ugly 5.83 ERA and has a 55:23 K:BB over 71 innings but lines up for an enticing matchup against the Royals later in the week.