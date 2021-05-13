Happ (2-1) allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings, taking the loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Happ could never get comfortable Wednesday, as the third inning was the only frame he kept the White Sox off the board. He gave up just one home run to Andrew Vaughn, but the White Sox constantly put pressure on the 38-year-old pitcher. Before this start, Happ had a 1.91 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP in 28.1 innings. After Wednesday, his ERA rose up to 4.26. Happ doesn't provide many strikeouts, with just a 5.4 K/9.