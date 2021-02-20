Happ has tested positive for COVID-19, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Happ isn't currently experiencing any symptoms, but he'll have a delayed start to spring training after his positive COVID-19 result during intake testing. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to join the team or whether his absence will impact his buildup ahead of Opening Day. The southpaw made nine starts for the Yankees in 2020, recording a 3.47 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 49.1 innings, and he should join the Twins' starting rotation once he's healthy.