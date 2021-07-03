Happ (4-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings as the Twins fell 7-4 to the Royals. He struck out four.

Minnesota staked Happ to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the veteran southpaw quickly squandered it, serving up long balls to Salvador Perez in the second and Hanser Alberto in the third. Happ has been taken deep at least once in seven straight starts, posting a woeful 6.88 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 3.2 HR/9 over that stretch despite a superficially solid 29:10 K:BB through 34 innings.