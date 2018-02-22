Chargois (elbow) was placed on waivers by the Twins on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Chargois will look to latch on with a new organization after missing most of the 2017 campaign due to an elbow impingement that surfaced in mid-April. This move may confirm that he still has some work to do before he's able to return to the mound. During 25 appearances at the major-league level, all coming in 2016, the 27-year-old posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 23 innings of relief.