Twins' Jack Reinheimer: Lands minor-league deal with Twins
Reinheimer signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday.
The 27-year-old spent last season with Triple-A Norfolk, where he recorded a .246/.323/.336 slash line with four home runs and 12 stolen bases over 106 games. Reinheimer has logged limited time in the majors during past seasons, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was a non-roster invitee for spring training in 2020.
