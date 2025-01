The Twins signed Bosiokovic to a minor-league contract Saturday, Parker Hageman of Twins Daily reports.

Bosiokovic made some adjustments at Tread Athletics this offseason and showed a velocity bump at their pro day, convincing the Twins to sign him. The 31-year-old had a brief stint in the majors with the Cardinals in 2024 but did not make an appearance. He held a 5.56 ERA and 65:35 K:BB over 55 innings at Triple-A Memphis.