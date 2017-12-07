Twins' Jacob Pearson: Dealt to Twins

Pearson was traded from the Angels to the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for international slot money, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Pearson spent all of last season with the Angels' rookie ball team after being picked with the 85th pick in the 2017 first-year player draft. The 19-year-old struggled there, hitting just .226/.302/.284 with 13 RBI and five stolen bases in 40 games. He's regarded as a mediocre defender, putting a lot of pressure on his bat, though he could offer an intriguing combination of speed and power if things click for him.