The Twins have selected Ferrer with the 126th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Ferrer has consistently hit for average and reached base at a strong clip throughout his collegiate career at Florida State and even in the Cape Cod League. He took a step forward with his power production in 2024 by popping 22 homers, and translating that to pro ball will be the key to him carving out a role at a corner outfield position.