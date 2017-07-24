Twins' Jaime Garcia: Dealt to Minnesota
Garcia was traded to Minnesota along with catcher Anthony Recker in exchange for minor-league right-hand pitcher Huascar Ynoa.
Garcia will look to provide a veteran presence on an inexperienced rotation as Minnesota makes a push for the playoffs. Prior to this deal being made, the veteran starter posted a 4.30 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 18 starts with Atlanta.
