Garcia was traded to Minnesota along with catcher Anthony Recker in exchange for minor-league right-hand pitcher Huascar Ynoa.

Garcia will look to provide a veteran presence on an inexperienced rotation as Minnesota makes a push for the playoffs. Prior to this deal being made, the veteran starter posted a 4.30 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 18 starts with Atlanta.

