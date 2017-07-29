Garcia gave up three runs over 6.2 inings with seven strikeouts and three walks to earn a win in his Twins debut in Friday's victory over the A's.

Garcia allowed eight hits, but escaped several jams including not allowing any runs after having the bases loaded with no outs in the second inning. He should help stabilize Minnesota's rotation, but there's been talk he could be traded again if the Twins fall farther behind in the playoff race.