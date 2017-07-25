Garcia will start Friday in Oakland, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After a brief holdup, Garcia was officially dealt from Atlanta to Minnesota on Monday, and he now has a set date for his Twins debut. Garcia hasn't exactly been great over the past couple seasons, but he certainly represents an upgrade at the back end over Kyle Gibson, provided he stays healthy. While the lefty has held up to a significant workload since the start of 2016, the health concerns will always linger with Garcia.