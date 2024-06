Triple-A St. Paul reinstated Camargo (forearm) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Camargo started at catcher in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Louisville, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. The 24-year-old hadn't played for St. Paul since April 27 due to a right forearm strain but got the green light to rejoin the Triple-A club after going 9-for-26 with a home run, two doubles and three walks over seven rehab games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Fort Myers.