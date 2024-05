Camargo was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Camargo last saw the field for St. Paul on Saturday, when he went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored. The severity of the forearm strain isn't known, so it's unclear how long the 24-year-old will be sidelined beyond the seven-day minimum.