Twins' Jair Camargo: Traded to Minnesota

Camargo was traded to Minnesota along with Kenta Maeda and cash considerations from the Dodgers for Brusdar Graterol, Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

Camargo hit .236 with a .642 OPS last season at Low-A Great Lakes at age 19. While his numbers at the plate were not impressive, he was young for his level. He's a low-profile prospect included to round out the larger Maeda deal, but the Twins must see something the like.