Twins' Jair Camargo: Traded to Minnesota
Camargo was traded to Minnesota along with Kenta Maeda and cash considerations from the Dodgers for Brusdar Graterol, Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.
Camargo hit .236 with a .642 OPS last season at Low-A Great Lakes at age 19. While his numbers at the plate were not impressive, he was young for his level. He's a low-profile prospect included to round out the larger Maeda deal, but the Twins must see something the like.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Betts still top-five after trade?
With the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins finding a trade that works for all three sides, Mookie...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...