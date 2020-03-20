Twins' Jake Cave: Battling for final bench spot
Cave will be battling LaMonte Wade for the final reserve outfield spot when play resumes, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
It seemed like Cave and Wade were trending toward making the Opening Day roster due to the fact Byron Buxton (shoulder) and Marwin Gonzalez (knee) weren't going to be 100 percent healthy. However, that may be irrelevant due to the long layoff, and Willians Astudillo could get stronger consideration if there is a condensed schedule with fewer off days and the Twins want to keep a third catcher to manage workloads. Cave is a very capable fourth outfielder and hit .261/.320/.478 with one home run and two doubles in 25 spring plate appearances.
