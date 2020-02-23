Twins' Jake Cave: Begins competition for bench role
Cave started in right field and went 1-for-3 in his spring debut in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.
Despite a productive season last year with an .806 OPS and eight home runs in 76 games, Cave isn't assured a roster spot as a reserve outfielder even with the expansion of active rosters to 26 players. Cave and Willians Astudillo may be battling for the final reserve spot, but much likely depends on whether Byron Buxton will be ready for the start of the regular season in his return from shoulder surgery.
